Philadelphia plays Golden State, seeks 5th straight road win

Philadelphia 76ers (30-13, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (22-21, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the 76ers play Golden State.

The Warriors have gone 13-7 in home games. Golden State is 10-2 when winning the rebound battle and averages 43.1 rebounds per game.

The 76ers have gone 11-9 away from home. Philadelphia ranks fourth in the league with 46.5 rebounds per game led by Joel Embiid averaging 11.4.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draymond Green is averaging 6.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 18.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Tobias Harris is second on the 76ers averaging 20.7 points while adding 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Shake Milton is averaging 14.7 points and three rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 108.4 points, 41.7 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points on 46.5% shooting.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 119.2 points, 48.7 rebounds, 25 assists, 10 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points on 44.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: James Wiseman: day to day (health and safety protocols), Kevon Looney: day to day (health protocols), Stephen Curry: day to day (tailbone), Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Eric Paschall: day to day (health and safety protocols), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

76ers: Seth Curry: out (ankle), Joel Embiid: out (knee).