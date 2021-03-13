St. Louis hosts Vegas, aims to break home losing streak

Vegas Golden Knights (17-6-1, first in the West Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (14-8-5, third in the West Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts Vegas looking to end its four-game home skid.

The Blues are 14-8-5 in division play. St. Louis ranks ninth in the Nhl averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by David Perron with 0.7.

The Golden Knights are 17-6-1 against opponents in the West Division. Vegas has scored 78 goals and ranks ninth in the league averaging 3.2 goals per game. Max Pacioretty leads the team with 12.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perron leads the Blues with 18 assists and has 29 points this season. Ryan O'Reilly has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with a plus-14 in 23 games this season. Alex Tuch has eight goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 4-3-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper body), Robert Thomas: out (thumb).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: day to day (upper body), Marc-Andre Fleury: day to day (covid protocol), Alex Pietrangelo: out (undisclosed).