New York plays New Jersey, seeks 6th straight home win

New Jersey Devils (8-11-3, seventh in the East Division) vs. New York Islanders (16-6-4, first in the East Division)

Uniondale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts New Jersey looking to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Islanders are 16-6-4 in division matchups. New York has scored 16 power-play goals, converting on 23.5% of chances.

The Devils are 8-11-3 against East Division opponents. New Jersey has given up 23 power-play goals, killing 64.6% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on March 2, New York won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Lee leads the Islanders with 12 goals, adding six assists and collecting 18 points. Nick Leddy has seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Miles Wood leads the Devils with eight goals and has 12 points. Pavel Zacha has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 8-1-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Devils: 2-7-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Devils: None listed.