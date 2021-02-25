Oklahoma City plays Atlanta following Gilgeous-Alexander’s 42-point game

Atlanta Hawks (14-18, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (13-19, 12th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts the Atlanta Hawks after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points in the Thunder's 102-99 win over the Spurs.

The Thunder are 5-10 on their home court. Oklahoma City is 4-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hawks are 6-9 on the road. Atlanta is eighth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.4% from deep. Tony Snell leads the Hawks shooting 57.4% from 3-point range.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al Horford leads the Thunder with 2.1 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 14.6 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 16.7 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Trae Young has shot 43.8% and is averaging 27.2 points for the Hawks. Clint Capela is averaging 17.3 points and 12.6 rebounds while shooting 68.2% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 3-7, averaging 104.9 points, 45.8 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 45.8% shooting.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 118 points, 41.4 rebounds, 25 assists, seven steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points on 49.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: George Hill: out (thumb), Hamidou Diallo: day to day (groin), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (right knee), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).