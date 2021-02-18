UTEP, FAU meet in conference play

UTEP (10-10, 6-8) vs. Florida Atlantic (8-9, 3-5)

FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CUSA foes meet as UTEP battles Florida Atlantic. UTEP beat Florida International by nine at home in its last outing. Florida Atlantic lost 86-75 on the road to UTSA in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: UTEP's Souley Boum, Bryson Williams and Tydus Verhoeven have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 54 percent of all Miners points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Boum has directly created 45 percent of all UTEP field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 18 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UTEP is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 10-1 when scoring at least 68.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Owls are 5-0 when at least five of their players score 10 or more points and 3-9 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Miners are 5-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 5-10 when the team hits fewer than 10 from long range.

SECOND CHANCES: Florida Atlantic has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.4 percent this year. That figure is the ninth-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for UTEP stands at just 24 percent (ranked 282nd).

