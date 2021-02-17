Oklahoma City plays Memphis on 3-game road skid

Oklahoma City Thunder (11-16, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (11-12, ninth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will aim to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Thunder take on Memphis.

The Grizzlies have gone 5-7 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is the top team in the Western Conference with 53.7 points in the paint led by Ja Morant averaging 11.6.

The Thunder are 5-13 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City is 4-11 when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Valanciunas leads the Grizzlies with 10.7 rebounds and averages 16.2 points. Morant is averaging 17.2 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Darius Bazley leads the Thunder with 7.4 rebounds and averages 12 points. Al Horford is averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 117.5 points, 41.8 rebounds, 29.9 assists, nine steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points on 51.9% shooting.

Thunder: 3-7, averaging 109.6 points, 46.5 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.2 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points on 46.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: out (foot), Desmond Bane: out (personal), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (hip), De'Anthony Melton: out (shoulder).

Thunder: Theo Maledon: day to day (health and safety protocols), George Hill: out (thumb), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (knee), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).