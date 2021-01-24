Southern, Alabama St. meet in conference play

Southern (3-5, 3-1) vs. Alabama State (1-5, 1-5)

Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State plays host to Southern in a SWAC matchup. Southern fell short in a 68-58 game at Alabama A&M in its last outing. Alabama State lost 57-52 loss at home against Alcorn State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Alabama State's Kenny Strawbridge, Brandon Battle and DJ Heath have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 47 percent of all Hornets points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Jaguars have scored 77.3 points per game and allowed 59.3 points per game across four conference games. Those are both substantial improvements over the 61 points scored and 88.8 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.SOLID STRAWBRIDGE: Strawbridge has connected on 11.8 percent of the 17 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 12 over the last five games. He's also made 63.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Southern is 0-5 when it allows at least 68 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

COLD SPELL: Alabama State has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 48.3 points while giving up 61.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama State has attempted the second-most free throws among all SWAC teams. The Hornets have averaged 22.2 free throws per game this season.

