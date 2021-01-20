St. Francis, Sacred Heart meet in conference play

St. Francis (Pa.) (2-7, 1-4) vs. Sacred Heart (4-4, 4-3)

William Pitt Center - West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes meet as St. Francis (Pa.) matches up against Sacred Heart. Sacred Heart won over Central Connecticut 65-48 on Thursday, while St. Francis (Pa.) came up short in a 72-63 game to Bryant on Friday.

FAB FRESHMEN: St. Francis (Pa.)'s Ramiir Dixon-Conover, Maxwell Land and Ronell Giles Jr. have collectively scored 39 percent of all Red Flash points this season, though that trio's production has fallen to 30 percent over the last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Pioneers have scored 71 points per game and allowed 73.3 points per game against NEC opponents. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 64.5 points scored and 86 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Dixon-Conover has made or assisted on 48 percent of all St. Francis (Pa.) field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: St. Francis (Pa.) is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 75 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 75.

STREAK STATS: St. Francis (Pa.) has lost its last five road games, scoring 60.6 points, while allowing 75.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart has made 8.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among NEC teams. The Pioneers have averaged 9.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25