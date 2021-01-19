Celebrities

Vegas plays Arizona, looks for 4th straight home win

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes (1-1-1, fourth in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, first in the West Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas hosts Arizona trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

Vegas finished 15-6-2 in division play and 22-11-4 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Golden Knights scored 224 total goals last season, 42 on power plays and nine shorthanded.

Arizona went 11-8-4 in division action and 16-17-4 on the road in the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Coyotes allowed 2.5 goals on 32.3 shots per game last season.

The teams play for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Coyotes: None listed.

