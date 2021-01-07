N. Dakota, Oral Roberts meet in conference play

North Dakota (2-9, 2-3) vs. Oral Roberts (5-5, 2-0)

Mabee Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota pays visit to Oral Roberts in a Summit League matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Sunday. Oral Roberts beat Nebraska Omaha by 11 points on the road, while North Dakota came up short in a 77-53 game at home to Kansas City.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: This game represents an Oklahoma homecoming for Fighting Hawks junior Caleb Nero, who has averaged nine points on the season. Filip Rebraca, who's recorded 16.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, and Tyree Ihenacho, who's averaged 6.9 points and 5.2 rebounds, have helped Nero with leadership duties this year. On the opposing bench, Kevin Obanor has averaged 21.2 points and 9.4 rebounds while Max Abmas has put up 22.2 points, 4.7 assists and two steals.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Rebraca has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all North Dakota field goals over the last three games. Rebraca has 18 field goals and three assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Golden Eagles are 0-5 when they score 80 points or fewer and 5-0 when they exceed 80 points. The Fighting Hawks are 0-7 when allowing 74 or more points and 2-2 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: North Dakota has dropped its last six road games, scoring 62.7 points and allowing 77.7 points during those contests. Oral Roberts has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 100 points while giving up 62.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oral Roberts offense is ranked 23rd in the country by scoring 84.4 points per game this season. North Dakota has only averaged 60.9 points per game, which ranks 258th.

