Texas State, La.-Lafeyette start conference play

Texas State (6-3, 0-0) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (6-1, 0-0)

Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette hosts Texas State as Sun Belt play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Texas State finished with 13 wins and seven losses, while Louisiana-Lafayette won eight games and lost 12.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas State has relied heavily on its seniors. Mason Harrell, Caleb Asberry, Isiah Small and Shelby Adams have combined to account for 61 percent of the team's scoring this year and 78 percent of all Bobcats points over the team's last five games.MIGHTY MASON: Harrell has connected on 45.5 percent of the 33 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 12 over his last three games. He's also converted 85 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Texas State is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes five or more 3-pointers. The Bobcats are 1-3 when the team hits fewer than five threes.

STREAK SCORING: Louisiana-Lafayette has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 76.6 points while giving up 66.4.

GET OUT AND RUN: The quick-tempoed Louisiana-Lafayette offense has averaged 78.3 possessions per game this season, ranking the Ragin' Cajuns seventh nationally. Texas State has operated at a steadier pace and is averaging only 67 possessions per game (ranked 292nd).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25