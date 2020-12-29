ECU, Wichita State meet in conference play

East Carolina (7-1, 1-1) vs. Wichita State (4-2, 2-0)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina pays visit to Wichita State in an AAC matchup. Both teams are coming off of victories last Tuesday. Wichita State earned an 82-77 overtime win at South Florida, while East Carolina won 68-58 at home against Tulane.

SUPER SENIORS: East Carolina has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jayden Gardner, Tristen Newton, Bitumba Baruti and J.J. Miles have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team's scoring this year and 65 percent of all Pirates points over the team's last five games.EFFECTIVE ETIENNE: Tyson Etienne has connected on 36.2 percent of the 47 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 22 over the last three games. He's also converted 85.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Pirates have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Shockers. Wichita State has an assist on 42 of 79 field goals (53.2 percent) over its past three outings while East Carolina has assists on 47 of 71 field goals (66.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wichita State has committed a turnover on just 14.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all AAC teams. The Shockers have turned the ball over only 10.5 times per game this season.

