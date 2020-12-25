Cleveland Cavaliers to visit the Detroit Pistons in division play

Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (0-1, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit plays Cleveland in a matchup of Central Division squads.

Detroit went 20-46 overall and 5-10 in Central Division action during the 2019-20 season. The Pistons shot 45.9% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

Cleveland went 19-46 overall and 12-32 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 106.9 points per game last season, 15.1 on free throws and 33.5 from beyond the arc.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Deividas Sirvydis: out (not with team).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (wrist), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (personal), Dante Exum: out (hip), Kevin Love: out (calf).