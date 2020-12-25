Portland plays Houston in conference matchup

Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers (0-1, 12th in the Western Conference)

Portland; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Portland and Houston meet on Saturday.

Portland finished 35-39 overall and went 21-15 at home a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 20.6 assists per game on 42.2 made field goals last season.

Houston finished 44-28 overall and 28-19 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Rockets averaged 18.9 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second chance points and 28.7 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out (ankle), Nassir Little: out (health protocols), Anfernee Simons: out (hamstring).

Rockets: John Wall: day to day (contract tracing), Kenyon Martin Jr.: out (self isolating), Jae'Sean Tate: out (contract tracing), Ben McLemore: out (self isolating), Chris Clemons: out for season (achilles), DeMarcus Cousins: day to day (contract tracing).