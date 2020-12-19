Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Adm. Brett Giroir, the Health and Human Services Department official overseeing coronavirus testing; Jennifer Granholm, President-elect Joe Biden's pick to run the Energy Department.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Vivek Murthy, Biden's pick to be surgeon general; Kyle McGowan and Amanda Campbell, former officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Ron Klain, chief of staff to Biden; Surgeon General Jerome Adams; Kevin Mandia, CEO of cybersecurity firm FireEye; David Ricks, chairman and CEO of drugmaker Eli Lilly; Mary Daly, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Romney; Moncef Slaoui, head of the U.S. vaccine development effort; Pete Buttigieg, Biden's pick to run the Transportation Department; Christopher Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.