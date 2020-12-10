Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Celebrities

Dallas police announce arrest in rapper Mo3’s shooting death

The Associated Press

DALLAS

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the killing of rapper Mo3, who was fatally shot last month on a busy Dallas interstate.

Kewon Dontrell White faces a murder charge for the Nov. 11 death of the 28-year-old performer, whose real name was Melvin Noble, Dallas police said Wednesday.

White was in federal custody on a weapons charge, police said, and it was not clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. His bond on the murder charge will be set at a later date, police said.

Noble was shot during a daytime attack on Interstate 35. An arrest affidavit released Wednesday said a witness told police that White was involved in the shooting but it offered no details about a motive.

Noble was best known for a 2019 remix of the song “Errybody,” with Baton Rouge, Louisiana, rapper Boosie Badazz.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Celebrities

Mt. St. Mary’s plays UMBC

December 10, 2020 6:31 AM

Celebrities

Conference play starts for Rider, Manhattan

December 10, 2020 6:31 AM

Celebrities

Conference play starts for No. 9 Nova, Georgetown

December 10, 2020 6:31 AM

Celebrities

Marist, Canisius start conference play

December 10, 2020 6:31 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service