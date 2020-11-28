Macon Telegraph Logo
UC Davis plays host to Idaho State

The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Idaho State (0-2) vs. UC Davis (0-2)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State and UC Davis look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of losses this past Friday. UC Davis lost 66-63 at Santa Clara, while Idaho State fell 70-51 to Nicholls State.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The electric Ezra Manjon is putting up 23 points and 4.5 assists to lead the charge for the Aggies. Damion Squire is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 14 points per game. The Bengals are led by Tarik Cool, who is averaging 8.5 points.TERRIFIC TARIK: Cool has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Davis attempts more free throws per game than any other Big West team. The Aggies have averaged 28.5 free throws per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

