Star-studded benefit concert to honor nurses on Thanksgiving

Salt Lake County Health Department public health nurses look on during coronavirus testing outside the Salt Lake County Health Department, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Salt Lake City. AP

Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion, Gloria Estefan will be among the entertainers honoring nurses in a star-studded benefit virtual concert on Thanksgiving.

Nurse Heroes announced Tuesday that the concert called Nurse Heroes Live will stream on the organization’s YouTube and Facebook along with LiveXLive on Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. EST. The benefit will provide money for a variety of programs including scholarships for nurses and their children.

Whoopi Goldberg will host the concert with special appearances by Oprah Winfrey and Billy Crystal.

Other performers include Josh Groban, Black Eyed Peas, Pitbull, The Wailers, Carole King, Maluma and Andrea Bocelli.

Taylor Swift will donate a signed collectible edition “Folklore" guitar, which will be auctioned for the benefit of the Nurses Heroes Foundation.

The nurses of New York's Northwell Health will be the first beneficiaries of the concert. The event will also showcase 50 nurses from the hospital in an ensemble performance with several celebrities.

The concert will be produced by Emilio Estefan and Times Square Live Media.