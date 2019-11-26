Denver plays Washington on 5-game win streak

Washington Wizards (5-9, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (12-3, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

Denver hosts Washington looking to extend its five-game win streak.

Denver finished 54-28 overall with a 34-7 record at home during the 2018-19 season. The Nuggets gave up 106.7 points per game while committing 20 fouls last season.

Washington finished 32-50 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 10-31 on the road. The Wizards gave up 116.9 points per game while committing 20.7 fouls last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Nuggets Injuries: Bol Bol: out (left foot).

Wizards Injuries: Ian Mahinmi: out (achilles), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).