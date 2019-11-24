Brooklyn plays New York for conference battle

Brooklyn Nets (7-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (4-12, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

Eastern Conference foes New York and Brooklyn square off.

New York went 17-65 overall and 2-14 in Atlantic Division games in the 2018-19 season. The Knicks averaged 6.8 steals, 5.2 blocks and 14 turnovers per game last season.

Brooklyn went 42-40 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Nets allowed opponents to score 112.3 points per game and shoot 45.6% from the field last season.

New York and Brooklyn square off for the second time this season. The Nets won 113-109 in the previous meeting between these two teams on Oct. 25. Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn with 26 points, five assists and three steals, and Allonzo Trier led New York with 22 points.

Knicks Injuries: Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation), Elfrid Payton: out (hamstring).

Nets Injuries: Caris LeVert: out (thumb), Kyrie Irving: out (right shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).