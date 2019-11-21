Sibling rivalry, affection rule new season of ‘The Crown’

This combination of photos shows Olivia Colman portraying Queen Elizabeth II in a scene from the third season of "The Crown," left, and Queen Elizabeth II at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia on Oct. 20, 1973. The popular series based on the British royal family debuts Sunday on Netflix. (Netflix, left, and AP Photo)

The new season of “The Crown” puts two pairs of royal siblings under the spotlight.

The Netflix drama stars Olivia Colman as Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Helena Bonham Carter as her sister, Princess Margaret. Elizabeth’s two older children, Charles and Anne, also are featured in the 10 episodes released this week.

Margaret is portrayed as craving the spotlight but forced to play No. 2 to the queen, who’s sympathetic to her plight.

Colman calls it a fascinating dramatized relationship, one that Bonham Carter says is common to any family.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Future king Charles gets blunt treatment from his mom and turns to his sister for support.

Josh O’Connor, who plays Charles, says he found chemistry with Erin Doherty, co-starring as Anne.