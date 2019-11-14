Coppin State plays N. Illinois

Coppin State (1-2) vs. Northern Illinois (0-2)

Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits Northern Illinois in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action this past Tuesday. Coppin State took care of Loyola of Chicago by four, while Northern Illinois fell to Iowa State, 70-52.

SAVVY SENIORS: Coppin State's Kamar McKnight, Andrew Robinson and Aaron Robinson have combined to score 52 percent of all Eagles scoring this season.DOMINANT DEJUAN: Dejuan Clayton has connected on 25 percent of the eight 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over the last three games. He's also made 90.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Coppin State offense has averaged 79.2 possessions per game, the 28th-most in Division I. Northern Illinois has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 65.6 possessions per game (ranked 296th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25