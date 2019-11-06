Los Angeles plays Milwaukee, looks for 5th straight home win

Milwaukee Bucks (5-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-2, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

Los Angeles enters a matchup against Milwaukee as winners of four games in a row at home.

Los Angeles finished 48-34 overall with a 26-15 record at home during the 2018-19 season. The Clippers averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 13.2 second chance points and 53.2 bench points last season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Milwaukee finished 60-22 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 27-14 on the road. The Bucks averaged 26.0 assists per game on 43.4 made field goals last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Clippers Injuries: Kawhi Leonard: out (rest), Paul George: out (right shoulder).

Bucks Injuries: None listed.