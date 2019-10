FILE - This Dec. 18, 2017 file photo shows actor Wes Studi at a special screening of "Hostiles" in New York. Studi will become the first Native American actor to receive an Oscar Sunday night at the Governors Awards. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision

In a story Oct. 24, The Associated Press reported that actor Wes Studi will be the first Native American recipient of an Academy Award. The story should have specified that in 1982, Cree musician Buffy Sainte-Marie, who was born in Canada, won an Oscar for co-writing the music to best song winner "Up Where We Belong."