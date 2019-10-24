Calgary Flames play the Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers (4-2-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-5-1, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Calgary Flames.

Calgary finished 50-25-7 overall and 26-10-5 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Flames scored 289 total goals last season, 53 on power plays and 18 shorthanded.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Florida went 36-32-14 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 16-19-6 on the road. The Panthers were called for 282 penalties last season averaging 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Flames Injuries: Johnny Gaudreau: day to day (illness).

Panthers Injuries: Vincent Trocheck: day to day (undisclosed), Aaron Ekblad: day to day (illness).