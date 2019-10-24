Nashville Predators play the Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild (3-6-0, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (5-3-1, second in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild travel to take on the Nashville Predators.

Nashville finished 47-29-6 overall and 27-21-2 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Predators scored 33 power play goals on 255 power play opportunities last season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Minnesota went 12-10-4 in Central Division games and 21-18-2 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Wild scored 210 total goals last season, 49 on power plays and five shorthanded.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Predators won the last matchup 5-2.

Predators Injuries: Filip Forsberg: day to day (lower body).

Wild Injuries: Jordan Greenway: day to day (undisclosed), Devan Dubnyk: day to day (upper body).