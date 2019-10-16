Washington plays Toronto on 3-game home skid

Toronto Maple Leafs (4-2-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (3-2-2, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on Toronto looking to end its three-game home skid.

Washington went 33-14-5 in Eastern Conference play and 24-11-6 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Capitals scored 274 total goals last season, 49 on power plays and five shorthanded.

Toronto finished 28-18-6 in Eastern Conference action and 23-12-6 on the road a season ago. The Maple Leafs scored 286 total goals last season averaging 3.5 per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Capitals Injuries: None listed.

Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.