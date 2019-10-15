Q&A: Julie Andrews on new memoir and her ‘second career’

FILE - This Nov. 1, 2011 file photo shows honoree Julie Andrews attending the Princess Grace Foundation Awards gala in New York. Andrews released a memoir, “Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years,” which hits shelves on Oct. 15, 2019. AP Photo

Julie Andrews says she doubts she'll go back in front of the camera for a feature film, but doesn't rule out the possibility either.

The 84-year-old screen legend sat down with The Associated Press earlier this year after filming a few segments for her guest programming night on Turner Classic Movies, which airs on Oct. 29.

With a new memoir now on shelves, Andrews still enjoys looking back on her incredible career and beloved early roles, but she feels like she's now in a second-career, writing books, directing and producing.

Andrews says she hopes she never stops working toward something.