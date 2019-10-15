Celebrities

Q&A: Julie Andrews on new memoir and her ‘second career’

By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

FILE - This Nov. 1, 2011 file photo shows honoree Julie Andrews attending the Princess Grace Foundation Awards gala in New York. Andrews released a memoir, “Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years,” which hits shelves on Oct. 15, 2019.
FILE - This Nov. 1, 2011 file photo shows honoree Julie Andrews attending the Princess Grace Foundation Awards gala in New York. Andrews released a memoir, “Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years,” which hits shelves on Oct. 15, 2019. Evan Agostini, File AP Photo
LOS ANGELES

Julie Andrews says she doubts she'll go back in front of the camera for a feature film, but doesn't rule out the possibility either.

The 84-year-old screen legend sat down with The Associated Press earlier this year after filming a few segments for her guest programming night on Turner Classic Movies, which airs on Oct. 29.

With a new memoir now on shelves, Andrews still enjoys looking back on her incredible career and beloved early roles, but she feels like she's now in a second-career, writing books, directing and producing.

Andrews says she hopes she never stops working toward something.

  Comments  