Q&A: Julie Andrews on new memoir and her ‘second career’
Julie Andrews says she doubts she'll go back in front of the camera for a feature film, but doesn't rule out the possibility either.
The 84-year-old screen legend sat down with The Associated Press earlier this year after filming a few segments for her guest programming night on Turner Classic Movies, which airs on Oct. 29.
With a new memoir now on shelves, Andrews still enjoys looking back on her incredible career and beloved early roles, but she feels like she's now in a second-career, writing books, directing and producing.
Andrews says she hopes she never stops working toward something.
