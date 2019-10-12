Robert Forster, Oscar-nominee for ‘Jackie Brown,’ dies at 78

Robert Forster, the handsome character actor who got a career resurgence and Oscar-nomination for playing bail bondsman Max Cherry in "Jackie Brown," has died. He was 78.

Forster's agent Julia Buchwald says he died Friday at home in Los Angeles of brain cancer.

A native of Rochester, New York, Forster made his film debut in the 1967 John Huston film "Reflections in a Golden Eye," starred in the television series "Banyon" and in Haskell Wexler's "Medium Cool."

But it was Quentin Tarantino's 1997 film "Jackie Brown" that put him back on the map. He'd lose the supporting actor Oscar that year to Robin Williams for "Good Will Hunting."

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Forster also appeared recently in the "Twin Peaks" revival and the "Breaking Bad" spinoff film "El Camino" which debuted on Netflix Friday.