Green starts fast for 64 to take LPGA lead

The Associated Press

THE COLONY, Texas

Jaye Marie Green opened with eight birdies in 10 holes and made two big putts late for a 7-under 64 that gave her a one-shot lead Saturday going into the final round at the Volunteers of America Classic.

The final full field of the LPGA Tour season presents a big chance for Green and the three women right behind her, all looking for their first LPGA victory.

Green made a long par putt from just off the 16th green, followed with an 18-foot birdie on the 17th hole and reached 14-under 199. Knight, a rookie who grew up in Texas, birdied the last hole at Old American Golf Club for a 67 to get into the last group.

Katherine Perry (66) and Brittany Altomare (68) were two shots behind.

