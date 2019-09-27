Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Schiff; Steve Scalise, R-La.; Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" —Giuliani; Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Reps. Will Hurd, R-Texas, and Terri Sewell, D-Ala.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Reps. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.