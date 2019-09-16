Video deleted from Minnesota first lady’s tense policy forum

A deleted video from a forum that turned tense over race demonstrates some of the risks in Minnesota first lady Gwen Walz's push for criminal justice reform.

Walz and administration staffers wanted to promote an upcoming PBS documentary about a rigorous college program for inmates because they want to replicate the concept in Minnesota.

But Minnesota Public Radio reports that a forum at Twin Cities Public Television one day last May, which included screenings of clips from the documentary, turned tense when the moderator pressed participants about race. A top aide to Democratic Gov. Tim Walz then sought to make sure a video of the forum didn't circulate.

TPT officials defended deleting the video, saying it was never intended for broadcast, but the Walz administration ultimately expressed regret for overreacting.