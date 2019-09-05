Officials say ticket sales up at Du Quoin State Fair

Officials say revenue and ticket sales were up at the Du Quoin State Fair.

Early calculations show about 15,800 Grandstand tickets were sold this year, which is 26% higher from about 12,500 last year. State officials say revenue is also 37% higher. Factoring in musical acts, racing and monster trucks, over $350,000 was generated. That's over $90,000 more than last year.

Du Quoin State Fair Manager Josh Gross says in a statement this week that the early numbers show success and the potential to grow in the future.

State officials say they plan to release attendance numbers shortly.