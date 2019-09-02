Harry Potter removed from Nashville Catholic school library

The Harry Potter series has been removed from the library at Nashville's St. Edward Catholic School after the school's priest decided the books could cause a reader to conjure evil spirits.

In an email obtained by The Tennessean , the Rev. Dan Reehil said he consulted exorcists in the U.S. and Rome who recommended removing the books.

Reehil wrote, "The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text."

Rebecca Hammel is the Catholic Diocese of Nashville's superintendent. She said Reehil has the final say on the decision at his school.

Hammel said she thinks the books are still on the shelves of other libraries in the diocese.