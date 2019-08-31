A touch of glass: Glass blowing studio in Deadwood

In this Aug. 19, 2019 photo, Toni Gerlach adds a tail fin to a glass fish sculpture created in her glassblowing studio in Deadwood, S.D. Since 2013, Toni Gerlach has been blowing minds with her blown glass art at her Mind Blown Hot Glass Studio located in the Pumphouse Coffee Shop and Deli in Deadwood. Alex Portal

Since 2013, Toni Gerlach has been blowing minds with her blown glass art at her Mind Blown Hot Glass Studio located in the Pumphouse Coffee Shop and Deli in Deadwood.

"My favorite thing about glass is once you start something you have to finish it," Gerlach said. "When you're working with it, it's something so hot and malleable and you have to find the right tool to shape it because you can't touch it. Then when you cool (it), it's something so solid and fragile."

Gerlach grew up with the bright neon lights of Las Vegas, but fondly remembered visiting relatives in the Black Hills.

"When I was younger I was always into art," she explained. "My mom got me a paperweight (making) class, and I thought it was the coolest thing ever."

Gerlach said once she graduated high school, she tried a few different careers, but nothing quite fit.

"I was a real estate agent, I did some other things and moved around the country quite a bit in that time," she said. "When I was in my mid 20s I decided I wanted to blow glass."

After graduating from California State University-San Marcos with a visual arts degree, she decided to try her luck in Deadwood.

"I came up to kind of figure out what I was gonna do with my life and then it found me," she said.

Gerlach said she'd always wanted to open a glassblowing studio in Deadwood, and when the opportunity came to rent the old gas station at 73 Sherman St., she jumped at the chance.

She explained that the business had been converted into a coffee shop in the past so all the equipment was already in place; shortly after the shop opened Gerlach applied for and received a loan to open her studio. The studio quickly began to outshine the coffee shop for Gerlach, so she hired a manager to run the day-to-day operations of the Pumphouse, the Black Hills Pioneer reported.

"Even though I am the business owner here, I do have a coffee shop manager who makes my life easier," she said. "(Shelby Clarkson is) always happy, very motivating; especially when you break stuff. She's like, 'oh it's OK, it's great, Toni!'"

Due to the help she received from Clarkson, Gerlach said she was recently able to upgrade and expand her glass blowing equipment.

"We shut down for two months and completely remodeled the studio," Gerlach said. "I got some new equipment that I drove up here from Tucson; bigger and better."

Gerlach said glassblowing can be a fickle art form.

"One of my friends says, 'All glass has an expiration date,' one day it will break," she said with a laugh.

Glassblowing has been around for centuries, and many of the tools and techniques have remained the same.

"A lot of the tools are the same as back in the day," Gerlach said. "Obviously upgraded a bit with modern technology but same basic thing."

Gerlach explained that all glass starts as sand; however, other minerals are added to enhance the strength and workability of certain types of glass.

"Sand (turns into) glass closer to, I think 8,000 or 10,000 degrees," she said. "But they add all kinds of other stuff to it so that it melts at a lower temperature, at 2,100 (degrees)."

She said that some minerals are added to glass to create the vibrant range of colors used to create masterful works of art. These different colored glasses can be incorporated into the final piece through either rolling the molten glass through a fine powder or chunks.

"Powdered glass covers things more completely, whereas chunks of glass give it more polka dots all over," she said.

Gerlach also said solid bars of glass are available, which can act as a colorful coating.

The different additives in the glass can also affect the practical uses of the glass. Gerlach said the glass she uses in her shop is meant more for display pieces, although she does make drinking glasses and bowls.

"If you took one of our drinking cups and put hot coffee in it, it would probably crack it," she explained. "Whereas you could take borosilicate and your Pyrex (other types of glass) and you can bake it at 350 degrees and go straight into a freezer and nothing's going to happen."

Gerlach also offers classes at her studio where anyone age 7 and older can come and make their own keepsakes.

"We have so many classes that it takes up a lot of my time, which is great," she said.

Gerlach said she's still learning and is immensely grateful to be able to study her craft at workshops all over the world.

"I've actually been accepted to a class in Istanbul in September," she said.

Lately she said she's gotten more into glass sculpting, which takes the methodology of glassblowing to create pieces of fine art.

"That's really where I want to go with my future," she said. "More gallery quality work and then also to be one of these instructors that travels around the world teaching these workshops."

Glass sculpting also requires help from an assistant so Gerlach hired Jasmine Wittler, who recently moved to the Black Hills from Nebraska, and is just discovering her passion for glassblowing.

"She's been helping me make some cool stuff," she said. "She does great."

Despite its global proliferation throughout history, Gerlach said glassblowing still remains a largely mysterious practice.

"I think it's something that you don't really notice until you start looking for it," she explained.

Gerlach said, having her studio in a coffee shop is a fantastic venue to showcase the art form.

"It's really fun for me to watch (customers) come in just to get a coffee and run into so many people that they haven't seen in a while or they wanted to catch up with," she said. "It's fun to be such a place in the community."

___

Information from: Black Hills Pioneer, http://www.bhpioneer.com

An AP Member Exchange shared by the Black Hills Pioneer.