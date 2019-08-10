Autopsy: Man overdosed on drugs at Bonnaroo music festival

An autopsy has determined that the 26-year-old man who died at the Bonnaroo music festival overdosed on drugs, including fentanyl.

According to local news reports, a toxicology report found Ryan Dunleavy also had ecstasy and clozapine in his system when he died.

Dunleavy was camping with his father and on June 15 was found unresponsive but breathing. Emergency workers responded and administered CPR. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Davidson County Assistant Medical Examiner David Zimmerman conducted the man's autopsy on June 16. The autopsy determined Dunleavy's manner of death was accidental.