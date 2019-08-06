UK authorities charge teen after 6-year-old thrown from Tate

Emergency crews attending a scene at the Tate Modern art gallery, London, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. London police say a teenager was arrested after a child "fell from height" at the Tate Modern art gallery. The Metropolitan Police Service said on Twitter that the child was taken to a hospital in an air ambulance, adding "We await an update on his condition." Yui Mok

A British youth court on Tuesday ordered a teenager be held on a charge of attempted murder for allegedly throwing a 6-year-old boy from a 10th-floor viewing gallery at London's Tate Modern art gallery.

The victim, a French boy visiting London with his family, suffered a sustained bleed on his brain and fractures to his spine, legs and arms, prosecutors say.

The 17-year-old suspect appeared at Bromley Youth Court in south London and spoke only to confirm his name, address, date of birth and British nationality. He cannot be named because of his age.

The incident took place Sunday afternoon at a point 64.5 meters (211 feet) above ground when the popular gallery was packed with visitors. Police say the suspect and the victim had no connection.

Prosecutor Sian Morgan said the younger boy walked a couple of feet away from his parents when he was picked up and thrown over the edge of the viewing gallery in an action that was "carried out extremely swiftly and in one movement."

The boy fell five stories onto a roof. He was airlifted to a London hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

Detective Chief Superintendent John Massey said this was a "truly shocking incident" that was treated as an isolated event "with no distinct or apparent motive."

The teen will appear at London's Central Criminal Court on Thursday.

Tate Modern, Britain's leading gallery of modern art, sits on the south bank of the River Thames and was visited by almost 6 million people last year.