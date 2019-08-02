Indiana State Fair beginning annual 17 days of activities

The Indiana State Fair is starting its 17-day run during which it will be honoring everyday Hoosiers for their commitment to others.

The fair's biggest draws are its annual variety of food, farm animals, amusement rides and entertainers after it opens Friday morning. It runs through Aug. 18. This year's theme is "Heroes in the Heartland," which will recognize each day teachers, farmers, police officers, firefighters, military members and others for their community service.

Gov. Eric Holcomb plans to take part in the opening ceremony at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis.

Organizers are hoping weather cooperates again for this year's fair after it drew about 860,000 visitors last year and nearly 907,000 in 2017. Rain and high temperatures knocked attendance down to about 730,000 people three years ago.