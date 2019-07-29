‘Stranger Things’ breakout star is a spunky seventh grader

This image released by Netflix shows Priah Ferguson, center, in a scene from "Stranger Things." Ferguson, a 12-year-old Atlanta middle schooler, has given season 3 of the sci-fi, back-to-the-‘80s Netflix show a jolt of sassy electricity, playing Erica, a “My Little Pony”-obsessed, He-Man stealing, walkie-talkie intercepting little sister of Lucas, played by Caleb McLaughlin. (Netflix via AP)

One of the breakout stars of "Stranger Things" is an actress who wants to do more action roles and maybe get behind the camera. But first, there's seventh grade.

Priah Ferguson, a 12-year-old Atlanta middle schooler, has given season 3 of the sci-fi Netflix show a jolt of sassy electricity.

Priah plays Erica, a My Little Pony-obsessed, He-Man stealing, walkie-talkie intercepting little sister of Lucas, played by Caleb McLaughlin. She calls her character an "anti-nerd nerd."

The actress, who previously has had minor roles on "Atlanta" and "Mercy Street," had quick-or-you'll-miss it moments in season 2 of "Stranger Things" but has roared into the new one with an action sequence and catchphrases like "You can't spell America without Erica" and "Just the facts."