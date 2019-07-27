Anne Hathaway: ‘Modern Love’ role gave her more compassion

Gary Carr, from left, Anne Hathaway, Cristin Milioti and Daniel Jones participate in the Amazon Prime Video "Modern Love" panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision

Anne Hathaway says playing a bipolar character in Amazon's new series "Modern Love" affected her emotionally long after she wrapped the role.

Hathaway plays Terry Cheney, a woman navigating romance with bipolar disorder, in an episode of the anthology. The series, based on The New York Times' column of the same name, debuts Oct. 18.

At a Television Critics Association meeting Saturday, Hathaway said the role gave her a heightened compassion for people with mental illnesses who can't walk away once the cameras stop rolling. She said she hopes telling stories like Cheney's will open up the conversation surrounding mental illness.

After reflecting on her role, Hathaway lightened the mood when she was asked how she feels about her newly announced second pregnancy.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

"How do you think?" she replied, smiling.