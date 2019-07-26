Ex-sheriff deputy gets 2 ½ years in prison for extortion

A former Arkansas County sheriff's deputy is going to prison for 2½ years for asking informants to steal for him.

U.S. District Judge Leon Holmes sentenced Charles David Chastain on Thursday. A jury convicted Chastain in February of extortion, attempted extortion and receipt of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

"A dirty cop is one of the worst things we can have. ... It has a devastating impact on peoples' confidence," Holmes said.

"If the only factor were that he was not likely to commit another offense, he would not be going to prison. But there are other factors to consider," Holmes continued.

Jurors found Chastain pressured an informant he supervised in 2017 to steal an all-terrain vehicle for him and obtain stolen guns that he kept for personal use.

The informant, Michael "Chase" Caldwell, told the FBI about Chastain's extortion. He collaborated with the agency, which led to Chastain's arrest.

"I messed up, your honor," Chastain told the judge from a courtroom lectern on Thursday. "I committed a crime, and I'm sorry."

Chastain didn't testify. He is not eligible for parole and will serve a year of probation after release.

Chastain's defense attorneys with the public defender's office asked the judge to impose a non-prison sentence, citing Chastain's otherwise law-abiding life, his tours of combat in Iraq and duty in Panama and his emotional problems.

The judge noted Chastain's distinguished military record, including that he has a bronze star and a Purple Heart. He also recognized Chastain's post-traumatic stress.

"I don't think PTSD causes people to be dishonest," the judge said.