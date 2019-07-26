Celebrities

Virginia man created parody presidential seal mocking Trump

The Associated Press

President Donald Trump arrives to speak, with an altered presidential seal behind him, at Turning Point USA's Teen Student Action Summit 2019, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Washington.
WASHINGTON, D.C.

A once-proud Republican in Virginia dismayed by President Donald Trump's leadership is the creator of a satirical presidential seal that mocked Trump at a young Republicans conference.

The Washington Post reports Richmond graphic designer Charles Leazott created the faux seal. He replaced the American eagle with the two-headed Russian version, gripping a wad of cash and golf clubs. He also replaced "E Pluribus Unum" with a Spanish phrase that translates to "45 is a Puppet."

Leazott said he was surprised to see Trump standing in front of his creation on Tuesday at a Turning Point USA conference. The White House said it had no idea how it happened. Turning Point later said a staffer searching for the presidential seal online mistakenly grabbed the parody.

