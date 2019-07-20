Los Angeles plays Miami, looks to build on Ryu’s strong performance

Miami Marlins (36-59, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (65-35, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-9, 3.94 ERA) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (8-2, 3.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Hyun-Jin Ryu. Ryu went seven innings, surrendering one run on four hits with seven strikeouts against Miami.

The Dodgers are 38-12 in home games. Los Angeles has hit 167 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads them with 34, averaging one every 10.3 at-bats.

The Marlins have gone 18-27 away from home. Miami's team on-base percentage of .296 is last in the National League. Garrett Cooper leads the club with an OBP of .385. The Dodgers won the last meeting 2-1. Hyun-Jin Ryu notched his 11th victory and Bellinger went 1-for-3 for Los Angeles. Zac Gallen took his second loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 55 extra base hits and is slugging .691. Max Muncy is 8-for-34 with four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 13 home runs home runs and is slugging .424. Cooper is 12-for-36 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .257 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Dodgers Injuries: Kenley Jansen: day-to-day (ankle), Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Dylan Floro: 10-day IL (neck), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (forearm).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (forearm), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).