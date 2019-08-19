Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 25-31:

Aug. 25: Actor Sean Connery is 89. Actor Page Johnson ("Finnegan's Wake") is 89. Talk-show host Regis Philbin is 88. Actor Tom Skerritt is 86. Jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter is 86. Singer Walter Williams of The O'Jays is 76. Actor Anthony Heald ("Boston Public") is 75. Singer Henry Paul of BlackHawk (and The Outlaws) is 70. Actor John Savage is 70. Bassist Gene Simmons of Kiss is 70. Singer Rob Halford of Judas Priest is 68. Keyboardist Geoff Downes of Asia is 67. Musician Elvis Costello is 65. Director Tim Burton is 61. Actor Christian LeBlanc ("The Young and the Restless") is 61. Country singer-actor Billy Ray Cyrus is 58. Actress Ally Walker ("Profiler") is 58. Actress Joanne Whalley is 58. Guitarist Vivian Campbell of Def Leppard is 57. Actor Blair Underwood is 55. Actor Robert Maschio ("Scrubs") is 53. DJ Terminator X of Public Enemy is 53. Singer Jeff Tweedy of Wilco is 52. Actor David Alan Basche ("The Exes") is 51. TV chef Rachael Ray is 51. Actor Cameron Mathison ("All My Children") is 50. Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 49. Model Claudia Schiffer is 49. Actor Eric Millegan ("Bones") is 45. Actor Alexander Skarsgard ("Big Little Lies," ''True Blood") is 43. Actor Jonathan Togo ("CSI: Miami") is 42. Actor Kel Mitchell ("Kenan and Kel") is 41. Actress Rachel Bilson ("The O.C.") is 38. Actress Blake Lively ("Gossip Girl") is 32.

Aug. 26: Singer Vic Dana is 79. Singer Valerie Simpson of Ashford and Simpson is 74. Singer Bob Cowsill of The Cowsills is 70. "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker is 68. Bandleader Branford Marsalis is 59. Guitarist Jimmy Olander of Diamond Rio is 58. Actor Chris Burke ("Life Goes On") is 54. Singer Shirley Manson of Garbage is 53. Guitarist Dan Vickrey of Counting Crows is 53. Drummer Adrian Young of No Doubt is 50. Actress Melissa McCarthy ("Mike and Molly," ''Gilmore Girls") is 49. Latin pop singer Thalia is 48. Actress Meredith Eaton (2017's "MacGyver," ''Family Law") is 45. Singer Tyler Connolly of Theory of a Deadman is 44. Actor Mike Colter ("Jessica Jones") is 43. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 39. Actor Chris Pine (new "Star Trek" movies) is 39. Singer Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line is 34. Singer-actress Cassie is 33. Actor Evan Ross ("The Hunger Games: Mockingjay") is 31. Actress Danielle Savre ("Station 19," ''Heroes") is 31. Actor Dylan O'Brien (TV's "Teen Wolf") is 28. Actress Keke Palmer ("Akeelah and the Bee") is 26.

Aug. 27: Bluegrass singer-banjo player J.D. Crowe is 82. Actor Tommy Sands is 82. Actress Tuesday Weld is 76. Actor G.W. Bailey ("M.A.S.H.," ''The Closer") is 75. Singer-bassist Tim Bogert of Vanilla Fudge is 75. Actress Marianne Sagebrecht is 74. Guitarist Jeff Cook of Alabama is 70. Actor Paul Reubens (Pee-Wee Herman) is 67. Guitarist Alex Lifeson of Rush is 66. Actor Peter Stormare ("Fargo," ''The Big Lebowski") is 66. Actress Diana Scarwid is 64. Bassist Glen Matlock of The Sex Pistols is 63. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 58. Guitarist Matthew Basford of Yankee Grey is 57. Bassist Mike Johnson (Dinosaur Jr.) is 54. Percussionist Bobo of Cypress Hill is 52. Country singer Colt Ford is 50. Actress Chandra Wilson ("Grey's Anatomy") is 50. Bassist Tony Kanal of No Doubt is 49. Actress Sarah Chalke ("Scrubs," second Becky on "Roseanne") is 43. Rapper Mase is 42. Actress Demetria McKinney ("House of Payne") is 41. Actor Aaron Paul ("Breaking Bad," ''Big Love") is 40. Guitarist Jon Siebels of Eve 6 is 40. Actor Shaun Weiss ("The Mighty Ducks") is 40. Keyboardist Megan Garrett of Casting Crowns is 39. Actor Patrick J. Adams ("Suits") is 38. Actress Karla Mosley ("The Bold and the Beautiful") is 38. Singer Mario is 33. Actress Alexa PenaVega ("Spy Kids") is 31. Actor Ellar Coltrane ("Boyhood") is 25. Actress Savannah Paige Rae ("Parenthood") is 16.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Aug. 28: Actor Sonny Shroyer ("The Dukes of Hazzard") is 84. Actress Marla Adams ("The Young and the Restless") is 81. Actor Ken Jenkins ("Scrubs") is 79. Actor David Soul is 76. Actress Barbara Bach is 73. Actress Debra Mooney ("The Practice," ''Everwood") is 72. Singer Wayne Osmond of The Osmonds is 68. Actor Daniel Stern is 62. Actress Emma Samms is 59. Actress Jennifer Coolidge is 58. Actress Amanda Tapping ("Stargate: Atlantis," ''Stargate SG-1") is 54. Country singer Shania Twain is 54. Actor Billy Boyd ("Lord of the Rings") is 51. Actor-singer Jack Black of Tenacious D is 50. Actor Jason Priestley ("Beverly Hills, 90210") is 50. Actor Daniel Goddard ("The Young and the Restless") is 48. Actor J. August Richards ("Kevin (Probably) Saves The World," ''Angel") is 46. Singer-bassist Max Collins of Eve 6 is 41. Actress Carly Pope ("Outlaw," ''24,") is 39. Country singer Jake Owen is 38. Country singer Leann Rimes is 37. Actor Armie Hammer ("The Lone Ranger," ''The Social Network") is 33. Singer Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine is 33. Actress Shalita Grant ("NCIS: New Orleans") is 31. Singer Cassadee Pope ("The Voice") is 30. Actress Katie Findlay ("How to Get Away With Murder") is 29. Actor Samuel Larsen ("Glee") is 28. Actor Kyle Massey ("Cory in the House," ''That's So Raven") is 28. Actress Quvenzhane Wallis ("Beasts of the Southern Wild") is 16. Reality TV personality Honey Boo Boo (Alana Thompson) ("Here Comes Honey Boo Boo") is 14.

Aug. 29: Actress Betty Lynn ("The Andy Griffith Show") is 93. Movie director William Friedkin is 84. Actor Elliott Gould is 81. Director Joel Schumacher is 80. Actress Deborah Van Valkenburgh ("Too Close for Comfort") is 67. Keyboardist Dan Truman of Diamond Rio is 63. Actress Rebecca DeMornay is 60. Bassist-singer Me'Shell NdegeOcello is 51. Singer Carl Martin of Shai is 49. Actress Carla Gugino is 48. Guitarist Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty is 44. Actor John Hensley ("Nip/Tuck") is 42. Actress Kate Simses ("Dr. Ken") is 40. Bassist David Desrosiers of Simple Plan is 39. Actress Jennifer Landon ("As the World Turns") is 36. Actress Lea Michele ("Glee") is 33. Actress Charlotte Ritchie ("Call the Midwife") is 30. Singer Liam Payne of One Direction is 26.

Aug. 30: Actress Elizabeth Ashley is 80. Actor-turned-politician Ben Jones ("The Dukes of Hazzard") is 78. Actor John Kani ("Black Panther") is 77. Comedian Lewis Black ("The Daily Show") is 71. Jazz saxophonist Gerald Albright is 62. Actor Michael Chiklis ("The Fantastic Four," ''The Shield") is 56. Actress Michael Michele ("ER," ''Homicide: Life on the Street") is 53. Country singer Sherrie Austin is 48. Guitarist Lars Frederiksen of Rancid is 48. Actress Cameron Diaz is 47. TV personality Lisa Ling ("The View") is 46. Singer-guitarist Aaron Barrett of Reel Big Fish is 45. Actor Michael Gladis ("Reckless," ''Mad Men") is 42. Drummer Matt Taul (Tantric, Days of the New) is 41. Singer Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive is 34. Guitarist Ryan Ross (Panic at the Disco) is 33. Actress Johanna Braddy ("Quantico") is 32.

Aug. 31: Actor Warren Berlinger ("Operation Petticoat," ''The Joey Bishop Show") is 82. Drummer Jerry Allison of Buddy Holly and the Crickets is 80. Singer Van Morrison is 74. Violinist Itzhak Perlman is 74. Guitarist Rudolf Schenker of Scorpions is 71. Actor Richard Gere is 70. Actor Stephen Henderson ("Fences," ''Manchester by the Sea") is 70. Singer Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze is 62. Drummer Gina Schock of The Go-Go's is 62. Singer Tony DeFranco of The DeFranco Family is 60. Keyboardist Larry Waddell of Mint Condition is 56. Guitarist Jeff Russo of Tonic is 50. Singer Deborah Gibson is 49. Bassist Greg Richling of The Wallflowers is 49. Actor Zack Ward ("A Christmas Story," ''Titus") is 49. Actor Chris Tucker ("Rush Hour") is 47. Actress Sara Ramirez ("Grey's Anatomy") is 44. Singer Tamara of Trina and Tamara is 42.