Clemson student wins Miss South Carolina on first try

A Clemson University student who is promoting science, technology, engineering and math education has won the Miss South Carolina competition.

Morgan Nichols, as 22-year-old Lexington native competing as Miss Clemson, was crowned Saturday night in Columbia.

She wins a $60,000 scholarship and will go on to compete in the Miss America competition in September.

Nichols sang "Bridge Over Troubled Water" in the talent competition.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The State newspaper of Columbia reports Nichols won in her first appearance in the statewide pageant, a rarity among previous winners.

Nichols hopes to seek a master's in business administration at Harvard University.

Rounding out the top five were Miss Greenville Scottish Games Morgan Romano, Miss SC Fashion Week Kendyl Pennington, Miss Columbia Sarah Floyd and Miss Capital City Tori Sizemore.