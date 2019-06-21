Roger Clemens inducted into PawSox Hall of Fame

The Pawtucket Red Sox have inducted Roger Clemens into their hall of fame.

The Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox honored the seven-time Cy Young winner in a ceremony before Friday night's game against the Indianapolis Indians.

Ex-teammates Dennis "Oil Can" Boyd, Rich Gedman and Tommy Harper joined Clemens on the field, where he was presented with a pair of commemorative prints and framed baseballs to mark the two 20-strikeout games he pitched in the major leagues.

Clemens took time out to remember another former teammate, Bill Buckner, who died last month.

An 11-time All-Star who is third all-time with 4,672 career strikeouts, Clemens was inducted into the Red Sox hall of fame in 2014. But he has not been able to earn enshrinement into the Cooperstown, New York, shrine because of his association with performance-enhancing drugs.

Clemens pitched seven games for Pawtucket in 1984, the year he made his major league debut, and a couple of tuneup starts there later in his career.