Allison Janney, ‘surprise guests’ to visit Mississippi venue

The Associated Press

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2019 file photo, Allison Janney arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Janney will take the stage at a Mississippi theater in a fundraiser for the venue’s restoration project. The Natchez Democrat reports stars from the upcoming film “Breaking News in Yuba County,” have volunteered to be in a production at the Natchez Little Theatre on Saturday night, June 22. The film was filmed in Natchez and stars Janney, Mila Kunis, Awkwafina and Regina Hall.
NATCHEZ, Miss.

Academy Award Winner Allison Janney will take the stage at a Mississippi theater in a fundraiser for the venue's restoration project.

The Natchez Democrat reports stars from the upcoming film "Breaking News in Yuba County," have volunteered to be in a production at the Natchez Little Theatre on Saturday night.

The film was filmed in Natchez and stars Janney, Mila Kunis, Awkwafina and Regina Hall. The event will feature Janney and a few "surprise" guests.

Representatives from the theater's board of directors say the proceeds would be used for funding youth programs and multiple restoration projects, including a remodel of the theater's Mayweather Hall. Representatives say they hope to raise $350,000 and have already received donations from "all over the world."

