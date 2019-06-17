Braves take on the Mets in division play

New York Mets (34-37, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (42-30, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Zack Wheeler (5-4, 4.87 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Braves: Mike Soroka (7-1, 1.92 ERA, .95 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: NL East opponents Atlanta and New York will face off at SunTrust Park.

The Braves are 12-9 against NL East teams. Atlanta has slugged .459, good for fourth in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with a .593 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

The Mets are 14-23 on the road. New York is hitting a collective .250 this season, led by Jeff McNeil with an average of .333. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 19 home runs and is slugging .593. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 18-for-48 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 23 home runs and has 53 RBIs. Todd Frazier is 10-for-33 with a double, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, .312 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Mets: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Braves Injuries: Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Sean Newcomb: day-to-day (head), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Jason Vargas: day-to-day (foot), Noah Syndergaard: 10-day IL (hamstring strain), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).