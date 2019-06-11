Raiders picked to be featured on ‘Hard Knocks’

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks with reporters during NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Alameda, Calif. AP Photo

Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden will be a TV star once again.

HBO announced Tuesday that the Raiders will be featured on the network's "Hard Knocks" show in training camp this summer that gives a behind-the-scenes look at an NFL team.

Gruden spent nine seasons as the lead analyst on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" before returning to the sideline for a second stint as Raiders coach last year. Now he will likely be a star of the 14th edition of this reality show.

The Raiders made several high-profile additions this offseason that made them an attractive team for the show. They hired another former TV analyst as general manager in Mike Mayock, traded for big-play receiver Antonio Brown and signed controversial free agents Vontaze Burfict and Richie Incognito.

Gruden had expressed reservations about being on the show but the Raiders were one of five teams who could be forced to do the show because they didn't make the playoffs the past two seasons, didn't have a new coach and hadn't done the show the past 10 years.

The first of five episodes will air Aug. 6.