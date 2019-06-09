Art museum displays newly acquired Aretha Franklin portrait

The Detroit Institute of Arts is displaying nine recent acquisitions including a portrait of Aretha Franklin by photographer Anthony Barboza.

The works including the photo of the late "Queen of Soul" are on display until Sept. 15 during the fourth rotation of "Out of the Crate: New Gifts and Purchases." The rotating gallery displays a selection of the museum's newest additions and offers a behind-the-scenes look at the art acquisition process.

Franklin was 76 when she died last August in Detroit of pancreatic cancer.

Museum Director Salvador Salort-Pons chose the selections, representing various time periods, cultures and mediums. Other highlights include the painting "Café, Paris" by Archibald John Motley Jr.; and "348 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011," by Korean artist Do Ho Suh that's made of fabric threads.